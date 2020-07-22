Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

103,685 KM

Details Description Features

$18,724

+ tax & licensing
$18,724

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX-CLEAN-LOW KM-CERTIFIED

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX-CLEAN-LOW KM-CERTIFIED

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  Listing ID: 5379470
  Stock #: 22358A
  VIN: 5FNRL5H44FB501812

$18,724

+ taxes & licensing

103,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 22358A
  • Mileage 103,685 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: The Honda Odyssey is a clear choice for a family looking for a practical, comfortable, fuel-efficient, feature-packed 8-passenger hauler. It's easily better at those tasks than a full-sized SUV, and there's nothing like those sliding doors when you're in a tight parking lot.*This Honda Odyssey is a Safety Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Back-Up Camera, Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vinyl Door Trim Insert.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

