$28,491+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,491
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2015 Honda Odyssey
2015 Honda Odyssey
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$28,491
+ taxes & licensing
128,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8627549
- Stock #: BC0366A
- VIN: 5FNRL5H68FB504407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Odyssey continues its reign as one of the best minivans on the market, says Edmunds. This 2015 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 128,000 kms. It's white diamond pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Black grille w/chrome accents
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Seatback storage: 4
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Beverage cooler in console
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Center Console: Removable with covered storage
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Blind Spot Detection
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,737 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
Front Head Room: 972 mm
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Head Room: 966 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,205 L
3rd Row Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,637 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,546 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,680 mm
Overall Length: 5,153 mm
Overall Width: 2,011 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,230 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm
HondaLink
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5