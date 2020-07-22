Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Accent

102,794 KM

Details Description Features

$9,639

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,639

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

SE-LOW MILES -CERTIFIED-STAND OUT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Accent

SE-LOW MILES -CERTIFIED-STAND OUT

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 5396582
  2. 5396582
  3. 5396582
  4. 5396582
  5. 5396582
  6. 5396582
  7. 5396582
  8. 5396582
  9. 5396582
  10. 5396582
  11. 5396582
  12. 5396582
  13. 5396582
  14. 5396582
  15. 5396582
  16. 5396582
  17. 5396582
  18. 5396582
  19. 5396582
  20. 5396582
  21. 5396582
  22. 5396582
  23. 5396582
  24. 5396582
  25. 5396582
  26. 5396582
  27. 5396582
  28. 5396582
  29. 5396582
  30. 5396582
  31. 5396582
  32. 5396582
  33. 5396582
  34. 5396582
  35. 5396582
  36. 5396582
  37. 5396582
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5396582
  • Stock #: 22628A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE4FU876251

$9,639

+ taxes & licensing

102,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Safe and reliable, this 2015 Hyundai Accent SE-LOW MILES -CERTIFIED-STAND OUT makes room for the whole team. Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/50HR16, Sliding Front Centre Armrest.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS-C...
 32,811 KM
$21,522 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot Tou...
 14,632 KM
$53,046 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 103,685 KM
$18,724 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory