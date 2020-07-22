+ taxes & licensing
Safe and reliable, this 2015 Hyundai Accent SE-LOW MILES -CERTIFIED-STAND OUT makes room for the whole team. Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 16" x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/50HR16, Sliding Front Centre Armrest.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
