2015 Hyundai Genesis

40,688 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
3.8 Technology

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

40,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8669243
  • Stock #: 220196A
  • VIN: KMHGN4JE0FU078700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

