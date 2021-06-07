Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7270718
  • Stock #: 0621-118
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS1FW692311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Jeep Cherokee TrailHawk

Super loaded up SUV! Special TrailHawk graphics, red tow hooks, offroad tuned suspension!

Navigation, bluetooth hands free calling, bluetooth audio, USB phone charging

Leather interior with heated seats, beautiful red stitching all throughout, full panoramic sunroof

Terrain Mode select - mud, snow, gravel, auto - trail rated !

Power windows, power mirrors, power liftgate, remote start

$24,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available !

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

