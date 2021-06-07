+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2015 Jeep Cherokee TrailHawk
Super loaded up SUV! Special TrailHawk graphics, red tow hooks, offroad tuned suspension!
Navigation, bluetooth hands free calling, bluetooth audio, USB phone charging
Leather interior with heated seats, beautiful red stitching all throughout, full panoramic sunroof
Terrain Mode select - mud, snow, gravel, auto - trail rated !
Power windows, power mirrors, power liftgate, remote start
$24,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available !
