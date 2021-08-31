+ taxes & licensing
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2015 Jeep Cherokee. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II, VENTILATED/MEMORY SEAT GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Jeep Active Drive Lock (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Remote Start System, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
