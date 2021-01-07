Exterior ColourBlack Forest Green Pearlcoat (Green)
Interior ColourBlack (DLX9)
Fuel TypeGasoline
Drive Type4-Wheel Drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6-cylinder
Mileage117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
3.6L V6 engine, 8 speed automatic, all-wheel drive!
Great in all weather! Spacious, comfortable and plenty of options!
Remote start, power tailgate, power windows, power locks
Bluetooth hands free calling, bluetooth audio, USB, AUX
Dark green metallic paint - hard to see in pictures but looks amazing !
$22,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
Vehicle Features
Four-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
180 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Stainless steel exhaust
Illuminated locking glove box
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Quadra-Trac II 4WD System
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints