2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Safety Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 180 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Stainless steel exhaust Illuminated locking glove box Chrome Exterior Mirrors Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Quadra-Trac II 4WD System Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) GPS Antenna Input Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 1279# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.