2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6448836
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG0FC613454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Forest Green Pearlcoat (Green)
  • Interior Colour Black (DLX9)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

3.6L V6 engine, 8 speed automatic, all-wheel drive!
Great in all weather! Spacious, comfortable and plenty of options!
Remote start, power tailgate, power windows, power locks
Bluetooth hands free calling, bluetooth audio, USB, AUX
Dark green metallic paint - hard to see in pictures but looks amazing !

$22,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
180 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Stainless steel exhaust
Illuminated locking glove box
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Quadra-Trac II 4WD System
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
GPS Antenna Input
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
1279# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

