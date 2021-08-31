Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Renegade

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Renegade

4X4

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

  1. 8053354
  2. 8053354
  3. 8053354
  4. 8053354
  5. 8053354
  6. 8053354
  7. 8053354
  8. 8053354
  9. 8053354
  10. 8053354
  11. 8053354
  12. 8053354
  13. 8053354
  14. 8053354
  15. 8053354
  16. 8053354
  17. 8053354
  18. 8053354
  19. 8053354
  20. 8053354
  21. 8053354
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8053354
  • Stock #: 1121-114
  • VIN: ZACCJBAT4FPC30691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1121-114
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Jeep Renegade

Awesome little 4x4 for all seasons ! Terrain select modes - snow, mud/sand/auto

2.4L 4 cylinder engine, 9 speed automatic transmission

Aftermarket rims with like-new all season tires, bright Omaha Orange paint ! Sharp colour

Bluetooth hands free calling, bluetooth audio, AUX, USB phone charging

Clean non-smoker unit with a clean CarFax - No accidents

Super low kilometers for the year (ONLY 59,000kms!)

$22,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available !

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2012 BMW X3 X-DRIVE
 152,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 3 Series 32...
 124,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee A...
 71,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory