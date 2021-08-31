+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2015 Jeep Renegade
Awesome little 4x4 for all seasons ! Terrain select modes - snow, mud/sand/auto
2.4L 4 cylinder engine, 9 speed automatic transmission
Aftermarket rims with like-new all season tires, bright Omaha Orange paint ! Sharp colour
Bluetooth hands free calling, bluetooth audio, AUX, USB phone charging
Clean non-smoker unit with a clean CarFax - No accidents
Super low kilometers for the year (ONLY 59,000kms!)
$22,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available !
