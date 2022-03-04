2015 Jeep Renegade

$21,975 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 5 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mojave Sand

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,512 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Remote Start System Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Normal Duty Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.734 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lights Body-Colour Roof Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Quick Order Package 27G Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Four wheel independent suspension Bluetooth Connection Roof rack: rails only Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT AM/FM radio: SiriusXM TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic MOJAVE SAND ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 6.5" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE/NAV Requires Subscription PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 6.5" Touch/Hands-Free/NAV 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback WHEELS: 18" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)

