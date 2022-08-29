$31,522+ tax & licensing
$31,522
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Cruise Control
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
113,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9325696
- Stock #: P01NA031
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXFL610350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 113,500 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEGXFL610350.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Body-coloured grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Removable Top
Automatic locking hubs
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Conventional
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 85 L
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,999 L
Overall Length: 4,684 mm
Overall height: 1,844 mm
Curb weight: 1,994 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
