2015 Jeep Wrangler

$31,522 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9325696

9325696 Stock #: P01NA031

P01NA031 VIN: 1C4BJWEGXFL610350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/chrome shift knob trim Exterior Body-coloured grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with locking storage Suspension Coil front spring Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Trailing arm rear suspension Leading link front suspension Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Removable Top Automatic locking hubs Convertible occupant rollover protection Transmission hill holder Glass rear window Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Liftgate window: Flip-up Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 Metal-look door trim Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Conventional Wheel Diameter: 18 Black bumpers ABS Traction Control Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Manual convertible roof Manual composite sunroof Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 85 L Overall Width: 1,872 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm Rear Leg Room: 945 mm Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Head Room: 1,049 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Wheelbase: 2,946 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 1,999 L Overall Length: 4,684 mm Overall height: 1,844 mm Curb weight: 1,994 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg Manual child safety locks Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.