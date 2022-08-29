$10,638+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rio
LX - Power Windows
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$10,638
+ taxes & licensing
106,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9139804
- Stock #: 1-BC0497A
- VIN: KNADM5A39F6715955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,600 KM
Vehicle Description
While there are no major changes for this year's Kia Rio, it is still one of the most competitive compacts with excellent fuel efficiency and acceleration. This 2015 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Rio's aggressive front-end styling, coupe-like roofline and muscular rear flanks express a sense of urgency, command and movement. This hatchback has 106,600 kms. It's red in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 15
Surround Audio
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Clock: In-radio display
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,112 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,410 L
Fuel Capacity: 43 L
Overall Length: 4,045 mm
Overall Width: 1,720 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Rear Leg Room: 790 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,350 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,324 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,323 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,301 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,125 kg
