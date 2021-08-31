+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2015 Land Rover LR2 SE
Super clean, luxurious Crossover SUV ! Non smoker and no accidents - clean CarFax
2.0L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive with Terrain Select modes - very capable offroad and perfect for Sudbury roads in the winter !
Gorgeous tan leather interior with heated seats, power seats and a 7 inch touch screen, Meridian sound system
$21,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available !
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6