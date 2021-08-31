Menu
2015 Land Rover LR2

0 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2015 Land Rover LR2

2015 Land Rover LR2

SE

2015 Land Rover LR2

SE

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7806321
  VIN: SALFP2BG8FH431829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Land Rover LR2 SE

Super clean, luxurious Crossover SUV ! Non smoker and no accidents - clean CarFax

2.0L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive with Terrain Select modes - very capable offroad and perfect for Sudbury roads in the winter !

Gorgeous tan leather interior with heated seats, power seats and a 7 inch touch screen, Meridian sound system

$21,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available !

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

