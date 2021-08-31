2015 Land Rover LR2

$21,900 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

7806321 VIN: SALFP2BG8FH431829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Generic Sun/Moonroof

