2015 Lexus RX 350
Sportdesign - Low Mileage
2015 Lexus RX 350
Sportdesign - Low Mileage
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
60,211KM
Used
VIN 2T2BK1BA6FC325616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M22106AS
- Mileage 60,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
When it comes to bang for the buck in the competitive luxury crossover segment, it's hard to beat the Lexus RX. This 2015 Lexus RX 350 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Never lose your edge in the 2015 Lexus RX 350. Its supple ride, finely finished interior, luxurious features, famed reliability, generous cargo capacity, and spacious five-passenger cabin are all desirable qualities in a luxury crossover SUV. The Lexus RX has it all. This low mileage SUV has just 60,211 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Wheelbase: 2,740 mm
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Overall height: 1,695 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 2,274 L
Curb weight: 1,970 kg
Overall Length: 4,770 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,462 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,562 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Xenon high intensity low beam projector beam headlights
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2015 Lexus RX 350