990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
+ taxes & licensing
Tried-and-true, this 2015 Mazda CX-9 GT comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Blind Spot Sensor.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you need the 7-passenger hauling of a 3-row midsize SUV, but you refuse to blend in with the crowd, the 2015 Mazda CX-9 presents a nicely styled alternative to mainstream offerings.*This Mazda CX-9 is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Window Grid Antenna, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Sport Mode Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Oil Cooler.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5