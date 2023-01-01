2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$17,166 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 4 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10355571

10355571 Stock #: N10PA183T

N10PA183T VIN: 3MZBM1V75FM203042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,460 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 955 mm Overall Width: 1,796 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm Max cargo capacity: 350 L Overall Length: 4,580 mm Front Head Room: 981 mm Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.