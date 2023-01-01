Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

82,460 KM

$17,166

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

82,460KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355571
  • Stock #: N10PA183T
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V75FM203042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

The 2015 Mazda 3 is one of the best-driving small cars, with efficient engines and smooth transmissions that help give it a more premium feel than its price would suggest. - thecarconnection.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 82,460 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/



Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Max cargo capacity: 350 L
Overall Length: 4,580 mm
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

