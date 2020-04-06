2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Window grid antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents Seating Reclining front bucket seats Safety Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

100 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

High grade cloth upholstery

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Tires: P205/60R16 AS

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Wheels: 16 Alloy

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

50 L Fuel Tank

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

3.85 Axle Ratio

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3 -inc: colour touch-screen display, 6-speakers, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, SD card slot, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust

Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Manual

