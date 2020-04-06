Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

705-560-3999

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,521KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4857573
  • Stock #: 19655
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V78FM234138
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Welcome to The Car Lot Etc.! We offer financing for all credit types and have a wide variety of vehicles to fit your budget! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The Mazda Mazda3 GS will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Mazda -- This Mazda Mazda3 GS speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Window grid antenna
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Seating
  • Reclining front bucket seats
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • High grade cloth upholstery
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Tires: P205/60R16 AS
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Wheels: 16 Alloy
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 3.85 Axle Ratio
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Single CD/MP3 -inc: colour touch-screen display, 6-speakers, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, SD card slot, auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Lot Etc.

The Car Lot Etc.

2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9

