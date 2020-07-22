Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA5

99,522 KM

Details Description Features

$12,241

+ tax & licensing
$12,241

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

GS-ONE OWNER-CERTIFIED-NO ACCIDENTS

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

GS-ONE OWNER-CERTIFIED-NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  Listing ID: 5396570
  Stock #: BC0041
  VIN: JM1CW2CL6F0186195

$12,241

+ taxes & licensing

99,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # BC0041
  • Mileage 99,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2015 Mazda Mazda5. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If the idea of a minivan appeals to you, but you don't need the added bulk in your life, then the 2015 Mazda5 may just be the ticket. It offers plenty of passenger space, is maneuverable, has good cargo room behind the second row of seats, and decent fuel economy.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 16" Alloy, Transmission: 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic, Tires: P205/55R16 AS, Sliding Rear Doors, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: thigh support, adjustable driver's seat lifter, adjustable headrests, inner armrests and driver and passenger seat back pockets, Rear Seat Mounted Armrest, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

