Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2015 Mazda Mazda5. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If the idea of a minivan appeals to you, but you don't need the added bulk in your life, then the 2015 Mazda5 may just be the ticket. It offers plenty of passenger space, is maneuverable, has good cargo room behind the second row of seats, and decent fuel economy.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 16" Alloy, Transmission: 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic, Tires: P205/55R16 AS, Sliding Rear Doors, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: thigh support, adjustable driver's seat lifter, adjustable headrests, inner armrests and driver and passenger seat back pockets, Rear Seat Mounted Armrest, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
