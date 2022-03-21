2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$22,870 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 7 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: M22023AA

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # M22023AA

Mileage 120,770 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel ARTICO Upholstery Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Seating MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Head restraints memory Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel ALUMINUM TRIM DVD-Audio Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Rear Anti-Roll Bar Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Garage door transmitter: HomeLink High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Auto high-beam headlights Generic Sun/Moonroof Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag Premium audio system: COMAND Navigation system: COMAND APS Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps Power moonroof: Panorama Driver Monitoring WHEELS: 18" AMG 7-SPOKE

