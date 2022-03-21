$22,870+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350 Coupe
120,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: M22023AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 120,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, 2dr Cpe C 350 4MATIC, Automatic, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
ARTICO Upholstery
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Head restraints memory
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
ALUMINUM TRIM
DVD-Audio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Auto high-beam headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Navigation system: COMAND APS
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Power moonroof: Panorama
Driver Monitoring
WHEELS: 18" AMG 7-SPOKE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
