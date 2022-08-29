2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$28,188 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 4 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9281773

9281773 Stock #: 1-24004B

1-24004B VIN: 55SWF4KB0FU062182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,468 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Run flat tires Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Comfort Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Type of tires: Run flat AS Memorized Settings including steering wheel Driver adjustable suspension ride control Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 894 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Overall Width: 1,811 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall height: 1,443 mm Overall Length: 4,686 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Wheelbase: 2,840 mm Max cargo capacity: 481 L Front Head Room: 942 mm Curb weight: 1,625 kg Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights MB Apps Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.