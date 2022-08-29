$28,188+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,188
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC - Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$28,188
+ taxes & licensing
53,468KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281773
- Stock #: 1-24004B
- VIN: 55SWF4KB0FU062182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Arguably the best small sedan you can buy, with a striking interior, striking style, high tech safety and abundant in premium features and options. This 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The fully redesigned 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is up a bit higher in terms of luxury and prestige. A little longer and a lot lighter, this C-Class sedan furthers its successful formula with new four- and six-cylinder engines, world-class interior refinement and safety features that lead the segment.This low mileage sedan has just 53,468 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Run flat tires
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 894 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Overall Width: 1,811 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall height: 1,443 mm
Overall Length: 4,686 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Wheelbase: 2,840 mm
Max cargo capacity: 481 L
Front Head Room: 942 mm
Curb weight: 1,625 kg
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
MB Apps
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5