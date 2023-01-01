2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 3 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10615068

10615068 Stock #: N11PA058T

N11PA058T VIN: WDCTG4GB4FJ065311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,330 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Run flat tires Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Beverage cooler in glovebox Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Tires: Speed Rating: W Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 975 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Overall height: 1,524 mm Fuel Capacity: 56 L AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg Rear Leg Room: 861 mm Overall Width: 1,803 mm Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND mbrace2 Wheelbase: 2,699 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,235 L Curb weight: 1,505 kg Overall Length: 4,417 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights Mbrace Mobile App. Type of tires: Run-flat AS Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.