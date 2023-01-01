$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
108,330KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10615068
- Stock #: N11PA058T
- VIN: WDCTG4GB4FJ065311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish and with a lot of attitude, this GLA is a strong competitor in the compact crossover scene. This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Easy to drive, compact and exceptionally fun to drive. This GLA is a stylish compact SUV with a lot of urban attitude yet rugged enough for a short lived off road adventure. Interestingly quick and fuel efficient all at the same time, this GLA is a strong competitor in the compact SUV scene.This SUV has 108,330 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Overall height: 1,524 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
Rear Leg Room: 861 mm
Overall Width: 1,803 mm
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
mbrace2
Wheelbase: 2,699 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,235 L
Curb weight: 1,505 kg
Overall Length: 4,417 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Mbrace Mobile App.
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2