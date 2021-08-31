2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$25,686 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 9 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,960 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Rear fog lights Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Front Anti-Roll Bar Windows Rear Defrost Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather shift knob Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin 3.07 Axle Ratio Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Premium Synthetic Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection ARTICO Upholstery Roof rack: rails only Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag Premium audio system: COMAND Wheels: 7.5J x 19" 5 Triple Spoke Driver Monitoring

