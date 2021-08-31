Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

101,960 KM

Details Description Features

$25,686

+ tax & licensing
$25,686

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$25,686

+ taxes & licensing

101,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7751556
  • Stock #: M21104A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4MATIC 4dr GLK 250 BlueTec, Automatic, Twin Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear fog lights
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Defrost
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
3.07 Axle Ratio
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
ARTICO Upholstery
Roof rack: rails only
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Wheels: 7.5J x 19" 5 Triple Spoke
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

