$19,088
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2015 Nissan Murano
2015 Nissan Murano
SV - Sunroof - Navigation
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
160,664KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9036280
- Stock #: U10371A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0FN239612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,664 KM
Vehicle Description
With a quiet, composed ride and a nicely appointed interior, this Nissan Murano is a pleasure for the driver and everyone along for the ride. This 2015 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 160,664 kms. It's brilliant silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
NissanConnect
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,494 mm
Overall Length: 4,887 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm
Overall Width: 1,915 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg
Front Head Room: 968 mm
Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L
Overall height: 1,691 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5