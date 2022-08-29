2015 Nissan Murano

$19,088 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 6 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9036280

9036280 Stock #: U10371A

U10371A VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0FN239612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,664 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt NissanConnect Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Metal-look/piano black dash trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 72 L Rear Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Shoulder Room: 1,494 mm Overall Length: 4,887 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm Overall Width: 1,915 mm Rear Leg Room: 983 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg Front Head Room: 968 mm Wheelbase: 2,825 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L Overall height: 1,691 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

