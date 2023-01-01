2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$18,051 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 3 3 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,335 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Fuel Capacity: 73 L Overall Length: 5,008 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm Overall height: 1,768 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,682 kg Overall Width: 1,960 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

