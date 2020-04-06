Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

GREAT STARTER CAR

2015 Nissan Sentra

GREAT STARTER CAR

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$11,120

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,632KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4880307
  • Stock #: BC0018
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8FL681607
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Check out this 2015 Nissan Sentra 18 before someone takes it home!*This Nissan Sentra is a Bargain with These Options *Window Grid Antenna, Variable intermittent wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a rapidly growing new and pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

