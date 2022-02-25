$12,366+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV - Heated Seats - SiriusXM
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
105,305KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335548
- Stock #: 8256B
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP5FL632686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,305 KM
Vehicle Description
For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 105,305 kms. It's aspen white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
