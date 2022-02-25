Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Sentra

105,305 KM

Details Description Features

$12,366

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,366

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV - Heated Seats - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV - Heated Seats - SiriusXM

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

Contact Seller

$12,366

+ taxes & licensing

105,305KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8335548
  • Stock #: 8256B
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5FL632686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth!

For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2015 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 105,305 kms. It's aspen white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/



Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 74,034 KM
$32,501 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 127,202 KM
$12,680 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Longho...
 97,712 KM
$43,534 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory