2015 Nissan Sentra

$12,366 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 3 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8335548

8335548 Stock #: 8256B

8256B VIN: 3N1AB7AP5FL632686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,305 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.