2015 Ram 1500

- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Halogen Quad Headlamps
- Safety
- Exterior
- Goodyear Brand Tires
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Tip Start
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Stainless steel exhaust
- Fixed rear window
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Centre Hub
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Light tinted glass
- 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
- Delete Spray In Bedliner
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Curtain 1st Row Airbags
- Manual 1st Row Windows
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Radio w/Clock
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
- Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Front armrest w/cupholders
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 1610# Maximum Payload
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- GVWR: 2,880 kgs (6,350 lbs)
- Full Floor Covering
