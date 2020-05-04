Menu
2015 RAM 1500

Express

2015 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 216,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966800
  • Stock #: 0220-103
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT4FG660351
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black (TXX8)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Ram 1500

5.7L Hemi V8, 2 wheel-drive
Short box single cab - cool stance!
USB, 12V and AUX
Southern, non-smoker vehicle with a clean CarFax!

$13,900 + HST Certified

Warranty available!

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Exterior
  • Goodyear Brand Tires
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Stainless steel exhaust
  • Fixed rear window
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Centre Hub
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Light tinted glass
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Delete Spray In Bedliner
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Curtain 1st Row Airbags
  • Manual 1st Row Windows
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Radio w/Clock
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
  • Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Front armrest w/cupholders
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 1610# Maximum Payload
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • GVWR: 2,880 kgs (6,350 lbs)
  • Full Floor Covering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-561-4980

