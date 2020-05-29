Menu
$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn!! BACKUP CAMERA!! 4WD!! CREW CAB!!

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn!! BACKUP CAMERA!! 4WD!! CREW CAB!!

Location

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,869KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5037846
  • Stock #: 19631A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT5FS534210
Exterior Colour
Blue Streak Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Tried-and-true, this 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Ram 1500 *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Tow Hooks, Chrome Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Overhead Console w/UGDO, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Underhood Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Ash Tray Lamp, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Black Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors w/Signals, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Big Horn Badge, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Locking Lug Nuts, WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Setting, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), 8.4" Touchscreen, Remote SD Card Slot.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Additional Features
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Blue Streak Pearl
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • CHROME POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Chrome Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Setting Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required Harman Radio Manufacturer Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touchscreen Remote SD Card Slot
  • Requires Subscription
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Ash Tray Lamp Power 10-Way Driver ...
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Chrome Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Setting Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Tow Hooks Chrome Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Overhea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

