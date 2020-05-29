+ taxes & licensing
Tried-and-true, this 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Feel Safe on the Road with Your Ram 1500 *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Tow Hooks, Chrome Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Overhead Console w/UGDO, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Underhood Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Ash Tray Lamp, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Black Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors w/Signals, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Big Horn Badge, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Locking Lug Nuts, WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Setting, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), 8.4" Touchscreen, Remote SD Card Slot.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
