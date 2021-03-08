2015 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Sport Performance Hood Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Maximum Steel Metallic TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD) TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.