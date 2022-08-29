2015 RAM 1500

$21,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 5 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,585 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 9 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors UConnect wireless connectivity Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm Overall height: 1,984 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Curb weight: 2,488 kg SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights

