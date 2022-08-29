2015 RAM 1500

$22,719 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 9 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9325720

9325720 Stock #: P01NA032

P01NA032 VIN: 3C6RR7KT6FG532071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 171,971 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Black bumpers Vinyl seat upholstery Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Argent styled steel rims Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 17.7 L/100 km Overall height: 1,969 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,426 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.7 L/100 km Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.