2015 RAM Cargo Van

268,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2015 RAM Cargo Van

2015 RAM Cargo Van

C/V

2015 RAM Cargo Van

C/V

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7050161
  Stock #: 0321-108
  VIN: 2c4jrgag8fr503210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0321-108
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Ram Cargo Van

3.6L V6 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission, front wheel drive

Power windows, mirrors, locks

Full flat cargo van with enclosed driver's cockpit

Transmission has been recently replaced. Drives and shifts excellent. Engine runs smooth!

$7,500 + HST Certified

Warranty available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

