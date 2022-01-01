Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Impreza

106,213 KM

Details Description Features

$15,726

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,726

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

  1. 8080288
  2. 8080288
  3. 8080288
  4. 8080288
  5. 8080288
  6. 8080288
  7. 8080288
  8. 8080288
  9. 8080288
  10. 8080288
  11. 8080288
  12. 8080288
  13. 8080288
  14. 8080288
  15. 8080288
  16. 8080288
  17. 8080288
  18. 8080288
  19. 8080288
  20. 8080288
Contact Seller

$15,726

+ taxes & licensing

106,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8080288
  • Stock #: S22071A
  • VIN: JF1GPAA63FG231905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S22071A
  • Mileage 106,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy the look and space of a hatchback with the reliability of AWD in this 2015 Impreza 2.0i! Featuring a 5-speed manual transmission and a 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer engine to go along with soft-to-the-touch cloth upholstery, keyless entry, 60/40 split rear seats, and a 6-way adjustable driver seat! A 6.2'' touchscreen infotainment display can be found front and centre in the car, with available Subaru Starlink, rear-vision camera, Bluetooth, Aha smartphone integration, and iHeartRadio capabilities! With a combined 28 mpg, this Impreza is ready for any road trip!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury

2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 11,532 KM
$66,551 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 96,731 KM
$14,681 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Hat...
 19,742 KM
$29,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-419-XXXX

(click to show)

705-419-2285

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory