2015 Subaru Legacy

91,401 KM

Details

$13,784

+ tax & licensing
$13,784

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2015 Subaru Legacy

2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES -

2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$13,784

+ taxes & licensing

91,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7128277
  Stock #: BC0162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0162
  • Mileage 91,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 5 Y-Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/55R17 97V Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel. This Subaru Legacy has a strong Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Subaru Legacy 2.5i w/Touring Pkg - NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES - Has Everything You Want *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Collision Warning, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/AHA Audio System -inc: 6.2" touch-screen display, auxiliary audio input and steering wheel-integrated controls, body-coloured low-profile antenna, auxilary audio source input in centre console, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, MediaHub w/iPod/USB audio integration, SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) and 6-speaker system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Passenger Seat, Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

