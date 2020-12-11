Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

67,754 KM

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
2.5i w/Touring Pkg

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

67,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: S2110A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S2110A
  • Mileage 67,754 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2015 Subaru Outback.Comes with winter tires and rims shown as well as OEM rims and summer tires! Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Double Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** *The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts that are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Subaru of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2097 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
