2015 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Steering Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

