2015 Subaru Outback

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Double Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport, Roof rack. This Subaru Outback has a strong Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150 engine powering this Variable transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Subaru Outback - ALL NEW TIRES AND FRONT BRAKES - The Envy of Your Friends *Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/AHA Audio System -inc: 6.2-inch touch-screen display, roof-mounted black low profile antenna, auxiliary input audio source in centre console, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, iPod/USB audio integration MediaHub, SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) and 6-speaker system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Power Door Locks, Passenger Seat, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings, GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs), Grille w/Chrome Bar, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, Electronic Throttle Control and Active Valve Control System.*Critics Agree*KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
