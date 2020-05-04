Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966770
  • Stock #: 0220-108
  • VIN: JF1VA1J68F8808687
Exterior Colour
Ice Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Anthracite Black (30)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Subaru WRX Limited

2.0L Turbo 4 cylinder engine, CVT automatic, all wheel drive!
268 Horsepower, 258 ft/lbs of torque!
Sport tech package - bluetooth, hands free calling, USB
All weather floor mats
Lots of special aero pieces - diffusers, splitters
Aftermarket fast gunmetal wheels
Comes with OEM rims with winter tires

$18,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Navtraffic Real-Time Traffic Display
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Tires: P235/45R17 94W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: a dark gunmetal coating
  • Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings, and separate height-and tilt-adjustable head restraints
  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Transmission: Sport Lineartronic w/Manual Mode -inc: (6 & 8-speed), lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, shift lock, SI-DRIVE and an electrically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, 3.90 Axle Ratio
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/DivX/WMV/MP4 -inc: auxiliary audio source input in centre console, illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel-mounted controls, Bluetooth st...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

