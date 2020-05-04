2015 Subaru WRX

- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Navtraffic Real-Time Traffic Display
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Tires: P235/45R17 94W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
- Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: a dark gunmetal coating
- Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings, and separate height-and tilt-adjustable head restraints
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Transmission: Sport Lineartronic w/Manual Mode -inc: (6 & 8-speed), lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, shift lock, SI-DRIVE and an electrically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, 3.90 Axle Ratio
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/DivX/WMV/MP4 -inc: auxiliary audio source input in centre console, illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel-mounted controls, Bluetooth st...
