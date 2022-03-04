$33,707+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,707
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2015 Toyota 4Runner
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 SR5
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$33,707
+ taxes & licensing
175,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8498756
- Stock #: S22130AA
- VIN: JTEBU5JR7F5223165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S22130AA
- Mileage 175,419 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2