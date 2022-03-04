Menu
2015 Toyota 4Runner

175,419 KM

Details Features

$33,707

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

SR5 V6 SR5

Location

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

175,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498756
  • Stock #: S22130AA
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR7F5223165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S22130AA
  • Mileage 175,419 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Subaru of Sudbury

