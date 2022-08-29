2015 Toyota RAV4

$19,749 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 7 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9301180

9301180 Stock #: P10NA007

P10NA007 VIN: 2T3BFREV2FW355966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,723 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm Overall Length: 4,570 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L Overall Width: 1,845 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,085 kg Halogen projector beam headlights

