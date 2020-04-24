Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

LE-THIRD ROW SEATSBACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

2015 Toyota Sienna

LE-THIRD ROW SEATSBACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$17,517

  121,368KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4904739
  Stock #: 20043A
  VIN: 5TDKK3DC4FS606688
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2015 Toyota Sienna. Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags.*Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Sienna *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Roomy, functional, feature-filled and stylish, the updated and enhanced 2015 Toyota Sienna might be the most likeable minivan on the market. Excellent resale value and a strong reliability record help make it an unassailable choice.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Alloy w/Locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

