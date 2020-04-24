990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2015 Toyota Sienna. Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags.*Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Sienna *IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Roomy, functional, feature-filled and stylish, the updated and enhanced 2015 Toyota Sienna might be the most likeable minivan on the market. Excellent resale value and a strong reliability record help make it an unassailable choice.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Alloy w/Locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
