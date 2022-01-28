$15,305+ tax & licensing
$15,305
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2015 Volkswagen Passat
2015 Volkswagen Passat
1.8 TSI Trendline - Sporty Manual Transmission - Heated Seats
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$15,305
+ taxes & licensing
109,602KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8227884
- Stock #: BC0171
- VIN: 1VWAS7A33FC074758
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,602 KM
This VW Passat is a refreshing alternative to most mid size sedans. It offers one of the largest interiors and is the only one offered with a diesel engine. This 2015 Volkswagen Passat is for sale today in Sudbury.
The 2015 Volkswagen Passat provides a refreshing alternative to the usual mid-sizers, offering a huge interior and the segment's only diesel engine option. Updates for the 2015 VW Passat include a new diesel engine in TDI models that is rated up to 44 mpg, while a rearview camera is now available in S and Wolfsburg trims. SEL Premium trims gain rain-sensing windshield wipers. Volkswagen Passat is a solid choice for a family sedan.This sedan has 109,602 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency. o~o
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Overall Width: 1,835 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
Overall Length: 4,868 mm
Overall height: 1,487 mm
Wheelbase: 2,803 mm
Front Head Room: 972 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,439 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,020 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2