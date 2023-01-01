$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
129,680KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10604652
- Stock #: N11PA115T
- VIN: WVGJV7AX4FW508354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
An excellent interior with a high quality fit and finish and plenty of room for four comfortably sit adults. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This SUV has 129,680 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,433 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,629 kg
Wheelbase: 2,604 mm
Overall Width: 1,809 mm
Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L
Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm
Overall height: 1,704 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
