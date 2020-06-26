2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 140 Amp Alternator
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Rigid cargo cover
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
- Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
- Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
- Tires: 215/65R16 H AS -inc: Snow chain compatible
- Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Portland Alloy
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height and reach, manual recline w/adjustable lumbar support, lockable head restraints and passenger seat fold flat function
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 3.45 Axle Ratio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
- 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
- 1149# Maximum Payload
- 64 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)
- Passenger Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
