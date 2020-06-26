2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Convenience Cruise Control

Variable Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Audio Theft Deterrent

Seats w/Vinyl Back Material

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer

Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Tires: 215/65R16 H AS -inc: Snow chain compatible

Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Portland Alloy

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height and reach, manual recline w/adjustable lumbar support, lockable head restraints and passenger seat fold flat function

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

3.45 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection

1149# Maximum Payload

64 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)

Passenger Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

