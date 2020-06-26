Menu
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

  58,920KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5311421
  Stock #: 0620-121
  VIN: WVGJV7AX3FW516221
Exterior Colour
Pepper Gray Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Titan Black (GE)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline

Super loaded up Crossover SUV
2.0L 4 cylinder turbo engine, all wheel drive
Heated leather seats
Bluetooth, hands free calling, panoramic sunroof
Comes with winter tires on steel rims
Comes with OEM rubber floor mats

$19,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
  • Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
  • Tires: 215/65R16 H AS -inc: Snow chain compatible
  • Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Portland Alloy
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height and reach, manual recline w/adjustable lumbar support, lockable head restraints and passenger seat fold flat function
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • 3.45 Axle Ratio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
  • 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
  • 1149# Maximum Payload
  • 64 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)
  • Passenger Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

