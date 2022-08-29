2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

$16,800 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9175423

9175423 Stock #: 1-U10350A

1-U10350A VIN: WVGJV7AX2FW535780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Chrome Grille Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 6.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Beverage cooler in glovebox Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 64 L Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km Front Head Room: 992 mm Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Overall Length: 4,433 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,629 kg Wheelbase: 2,604 mm Overall Width: 1,809 mm Rear Leg Room: 910 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm Overall height: 1,704 mm

