2015 Volvo V60

44,500 KM

Details Features

$30,420

+ tax & licensing
$30,420

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2015 Volvo V60

2015 Volvo V60

T6 R-Design

2015 Volvo V60

T6 R-Design

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 8758445
  2. 8758445
$30,420

+ taxes & licensing

44,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8758445
  Stock #: 029892A
  VIN: YV1A92SW6F1257488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

