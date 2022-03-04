$16,174+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,174
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited LT w/2LT - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$16,174
+ taxes & licensing
133,369KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589053
- Stock #: 8284B
- VIN: 1G1PF5SB9G7171591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed with you and your family in mind. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 133,369 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT w/2LT. This 2016 Cruze LT w/2LT comes with leather heated seats, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen with Chevy MyLink and a premium Pioneer 9 speaker audio system. It also has in-car bluetooth with audio streaming, a power sunroof, rear vision camera and air conditioning to keep you cool on those hot summer days. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
A/C
Interior air filtration
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Intercooled Turbo
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Rear Leg Room: 898 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm
Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,597 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,960 kg
Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
OnStar Guidance
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2