2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Leather Seats
132,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8627531
- Stock #: BC0199A
- VIN: 1G1BG5SM0G7321323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The all-new 2016 Cruze blends innovative technology, striking design and impressive efficiency into one sporty ride. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Technology, efficiency and safety - three key words that best describe the all-new 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks! This sedan has 132,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This premier trim level has the highest level of options that you can get on the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. Features that make this Cruze stand out are an enhanced suspension for better control, larger 17 inch aluminum wheels, leather heated seats, a power driver seat, remote engine starter, keyless entry, a rear view camera and even a heated steering wheel for those cool winter days! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Front Head Room: 988 mm
Overall height: 1,458 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Leatherette dash trim
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Width: 1,791 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,666 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
