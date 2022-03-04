2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$34,704 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8585276

8585276 Stock #: BC0346A

BC0346A VIN: 1GCVKREC2GZ395988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,645 mm Rear Leg Room: 879 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Overall height: 1,877 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Chevrolet MyLink Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Overall Length: 5,842 mm Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s OnStar Guidance SiriusXM Curb weight: 2,387 kg Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink 3 USB ports High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

