$30,927
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom - Android Auto
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$30,927
+ taxes & licensing
93,561KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9462646
- Stock #: N01PA124T
- VIN: 1GCVKPECXGZ277417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Known as one of General Motors' best-selling vehicles, the Silverado 1500 full-sized pickup truck is recognized on construction sites and farms through out North America. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 93,561 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This 2016 Silverado 1500 Custom comes with 20 inch chrome aluminum wheels, a high performance suspension package, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with Chevy Mylink radio, bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, power windows and power locks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bedliner, Sidesteps, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Side Steps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front split-bench
4 door
Bedliner
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
sidesteps
Wheel Width: 9
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
Rear Leg Room: 879 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall height: 1,877 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Overall Length: 5,842 mm
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s
Curb weight: 2,387 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5