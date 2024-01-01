$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT w/2LT - Heated Seats
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,205KM
VIN 1GNKVHKD0GJ279342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
The Traverse is a very capable SUV crossover that offers plenty of interior room and storage space with ample seating for eight passengers. This 2016 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2016 Traverse is a midsize crossover that offers exceptional amenities and amazing style. A bold exterior wraps around the refined interior and offers best-in-class maximum cargo space. With exceptional technology and safety features, it's no wonder that the 2015 Traverse made the list of the Best Family Cars of 2015 by Parents magazine and Edmunds.com. It's also one of the most spacious, passenger-friendly vehicles on the market and is a great choice for those who want an alternative to a minivan. This SUV has 165,205 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT w/2LT. Drive confidently in this 2LT interior complete with added technology features. It has a power liftgate, MyLink with a 6.5-inch color touch-screen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose premium 10-speaker audio system, inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a Universal Home Remote, rear seat audio controls with headphone jacks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Mechanical
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Simulated wood dash trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Leg Room: 935 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
Wheelbase: 3,020 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,930 kg
Overall Width: 1,994 mm
Overall height: 1,775 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,473 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,468 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
Overall Length: 5,174 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,293 L
Curb weight: 2,248 kg
OnStar Guidance
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen aero-composite headlights
3 USB ports
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
