$9,000+ tax & licensing
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2016 Chevrolet Trax
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT - Premium Audio - Bluetooth
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax has a raised ride height that gives you excellent outward visibility and great fuel economy. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This SUV has 162,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. The 1LT is a clever SUV that's small and quick enough to steer the cityscape, yet big enough to accommodate up to five people in comfort with their stuff. This Trax is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, deluxe cloth seating surfaces, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, OnStar, enhanced 6-speaker audio system, and 16-inch aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 330+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Onstar
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
AC power outlet: 1
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,656 mm
Overall Length: 4,247 mm
Chevrolet MyLink Touch
Curb weight: 1,476 kg
OnStar Guidance
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
OnStar Basic w/RemoteLink
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2