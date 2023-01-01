2016 Chevrolet Trax

$9,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Onstar TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo AC power outlet: 1 Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 907 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Overall Width: 1,775 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm Rear Head Room: 986 mm Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,656 mm Overall Length: 4,247 mm Chevrolet MyLink Touch Curb weight: 1,476 kg OnStar Guidance Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port OnStar Basic w/RemoteLink

